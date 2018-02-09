Byrom relishing competition for places after January additions

Midfield star Joel Byrom is looking forward to the added competition for his Mansfield Town place from new Swansea City loanee Adam King.

“The manager signed him in the last week of the transfer window and he is looking to take my spot,” admitted Byrom.

“I have only really seen him a couple of days in training but he looks a fantastic football player – neat and tidy on the ball.

“He will bring competition to all the midfielders and will be pushing for a start as soon as he can.”

Byrom said having three new, hungry players in on loan this week ahead of the crucial last 16 games was like a breath of fresh air for the squad.

“They’ve settled in quickly and well. Hopefully they can bring some more life to us and kick us on,” he said.

“They are all good players. They all have different attributes and you will see that soon when they step onto the field.”

But King will find it hard to dislodge a fully fit Byrom from a side that has badly missed him when he has been out injured.

Byrom recently returned from his latest knock and said: “The first couple of games you’re going to be blowing a little, but the last two weeks I’ve felt really good in myself.

“I feel my own performances have been good this season. I’ve taken a bit more responsibility in my role this year.

“My role has probably changed from when I first came into the club when I played a little bit higher.

“Now it’s a bit more of a deeper role which I am really enjoying. I think I am probably getting back to my best now.

“As one of the more experienced players here, that’s why I have to take on that bit more responsibility and be one of the leaders out there.

“There is some experience in this team but also quite a few young boys. You have to help them as much as you can.”