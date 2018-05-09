Byrom bids farewell to the Stags?

It appears Mansfield Town midfielder Joel Byrom has left the club.

As fans await the Stags’ full retained list when manager David Flitcroft has finished speaking to players individually this week, it looks like Byrom has already gone.

He Tweeted this afternoon to say: “Would just like to say a big thank you to all players, staff and fans at @mansfieldtownfc I have really enjoyed my time at the club.

“It was a shame the season didn’t end as we hoped it would. Made some good friends along the way. I wish the club every success in the future.”

Byrom, who won promotion from the division with Northampton Town, was a mainstay of the midfield under previous boss Steve Evans.

He scored his first and only goal for the club in new manager Flitcroft’s first game – a 1-1 home draw with Lincoln on 6th March.

Since then he has only played three more games for Flitcroft and would now appear to be the first out the door.