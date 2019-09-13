Boston United loan for young Mansfield Town defender

Lewis Gibbens will continue his development on loan at National League North side Boston United.

The 19-year-old defender, who had a short spell with the same club in November, will be at The Jakesmans Stadium for three months.

Stags boss John Dempster said: “We’re pleased that Lewis is going on loan back to Boston, where he had a successful period previously.

“We know the Boston staff well and he’s heading to a good club where he’ll continue his development.

“It’s important that our young players get match time and Lewis will be physically tested against men, which is the next stage of his development.

“The loan move will be beneficial to Lewis, Boston and ourselves.”