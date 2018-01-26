Boss Steve Evans still hopeful Mansfield Town can add to squad

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans remains hopeful that he can bring in new faces before the January transfer window slams shut on Wednesday.

The Stags have found themselves in buying chains as other clubs look to secure replacements before letting players go.

But Evans is staying patient and said there may ever be one or two deals completed before the weekend, though it would be too late to include the players at Morecambe on Saturday.

“Paul (assistant Raynor)and I had another long meeting yesterday with Carolyn (CEO Radford) and the chairman (John Radford) and it went very well. Our targets are still the same targets,” said Evans.

“Of course we understand we might be in a little bit of a chain if people want to get players in first and other scenarios like that.

“We’re well on top of it, but nothing will happen overnight.

“There is a chance one – maybe two – will come in before the weekend. But they won’t start at Morecambe as the team is being worked on from today.”

He added: “We are now just on the end of as phone call and things could happen. But I’d be honest with those players coming and I’d be honest with their managers, who I have spoken to on the phone.

“If we are right for them and they can do some business that allows those players to come here, they know they won’t start at the weekend. What happens thereafter will depend on what they show in training.”