Bluebirds dominate past clashes with Stags

It has been almost 15 years since Mansfield Town and Cardiff City last did battle – that being back in Division Two when the Bluebirds did the double with 1-0 wins home and away in 2002/03.

Of course in those days Cardiff were still at the atmospheric Ninian Park.

So Saturday’s FA Cup Third Round tie will be Mansfield’s first game at their plush new Cardiff City Stadium, where they moved across the way in 2009.

Stags’ overall record against Cardiff is poor with only six wins down the years in 34 clashes home and away.

Mansfield have only ever won at Cardiff once which was way back on Saturday, 21st December 1996 when goals by earned a 2-1 victory.

Our memory match photo this week shows the sides crossing swords at Field Mill back in October 1988.

Striker Keith Cassells is pictured being congratulated by George Foster for scoring one of his brace in an eventual 2-2 draw before a crowd of 3,566.

It was a part of a poor season for the Freight Rover Cup holders, who spent much of it in mid-table before a run of only six points from 13 games in March and April had nerves juddering.

Stags have failed to score in either of their last two games at Cardiff (1-0 and 2-0) and conceded four both times in both previous visits to those (4-2 and 4-1).