Blake goal on Mansfield Town debut was a dream come true

Nyle Blake admitted to score in a victory on his full debut was a dream come true as a young Mansfield Town side saw off visitors Scunthorpe United 3-2 in tonight’s final Checkatrade Trophy group match.

The 18-year-old forward broke the deadlock on 21 minutes and said: “I found out I was playing in training this morning and I was over the moon.

“I have finally made my debut – that’s what I wanted. It’s any young person’s dream.

“Since I was told, I’d been thinking about what I was going to do through the game and how I was going to play.

“Any young person’s dream is to score on their debut so I was over the moon to get it.

“I think it was quite a good debut and I am happy with my performance.”

He certainly felt the difference in pace with first team football, admitting: “It was a lot different to what I am used to.

“The tempo is unreal in these games. You’ve got to be fit to play in them.

“But the senior pros were really helpful and didn’t moan when you made a mistake. They guide you through the game and support you.”

He added: “I think tonight shows how strong the team is and how positive we are.

“We played a young team against a League One team and came out and won.

“My target now is to keep playing and get more matches in the first team.”