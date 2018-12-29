Bishop: Grinding out results is crucial to Mansfield Town chances

Neal Bishop said Mansfield Town showed today that they can dig in for a point when things are not going for them.

The 0-0 home draw with Swindon Town was a disappointment, but also saw Stags end the three Festive games over Christmas with seven points.

“Collectively we probably weren't at it like we were Boxing Day, but no two games are ever the same,” said the experienced midfielder.

“You are not going to play expansive, explosive football every game.

“As much as you'd like to, those conditions didn't help, especially first half. It was blowing a gale down our throats and we found it hard to get out at times.

“There will be plenty of days like that this winter and we have to adapt.

“We did create one or two chances first, and to be fair they did as well.

“When you're not playing at your best you have to grind out results as we have today.

“I think you saw our desire to keep a clean sheet, which was massive for the whole team. We took a point and we move on.

“You won't play well for 46 league games but you need to get results and dig them out at times and that's what we've done.”

He added: “Sometimes you have to take your hat off to the opposition and they have come here and set up to counter-attack, being brave by leaving three lads up front.

“On the balance of it a draw was probably a fair result, looking at the chances at either end.

“They got behind the ball well and we were probably not at our ruthless best.”

Bishop said the players were proud they had reached the midway point of the League Two season with only one defeat and on a 16-game unbeaten run.

“A win today would have given us a perfect nine points over Christmas, but these things happen. Now we have two massive away games next week,” he said.

“We keep our unbeaten run and we've only lost once game in the whole of the first half of the league season which just shows you our desire and commitment.

“It shows our attitude to work for each other which is instilled from the manager, down through the skipper and into the boys.

“We give everyone in this league respect. But if we are on it and we can pick up our game we are confident we can win most games we play.”