Billericay move for Butcher

Forgotten Mansfield Town midfielder Calum Butcher has joined Isthmian League Premier Division leaders Billericay Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was unable to join other interested League clubs due to having played for two already this season – a rule Stags manager Steve Evans believes should be altered.

Butcher made the switch to north Nottinghamshire from Millwall last August, but has recently found first team opportunities limited at One Call Stadium due to a highly competitive midfield at the Stags which have aided Steve Evans’ side to an eight match unbeaten sequence in Sky Bet League Two.

Evans said: “Calum has been caught with the three club rule in one season.

“Throughout the January transfer window I have taken calls from League One and League Two clubs to take the lad, but he cannot move as the rules are now – obviously they need to change.

“He is a southern lad and a move to a very ambitious Billericay makes sense all round.

“The lad needs game time and this gives him a great opportunity.

“Something very special is going on at the club he is joining and we wish them and Calum every success for the rest of the season.

“Billericay have made the deal easy for us to say ‘yes’ and all parties win.”

