Big queues at Stags as derby day tickets go on sale

Mansfield Town had sold around 1,000 of their increased 2,740 ticket allocation for next month’s big all-ticket local derby at Chesterfield by the end of yesterday.

Big queues snaked around the One Call Stadium car park and the same was expected today.

Sales are restricted to season ticket holders until 5pm on Wednesday.

Stags Supporters Association Amber members, Quarry Lane card holders and Ollerton Stags members showing Id for that membership are being given second priority to buy tickets from Thursday at 10am until 5pm on Friday – one ticket per person.

With the club closed on Easter Monday, general sale of any remaining tickets will begin on Tuesday, 3rd April from 10am.

Stags had initially been given an allocation of 1,794 tickets but that was increased to

have now received a total allocation of 2,740 tickets for next month’s eagerly-awaited local derby at the Proact Stadium, Chesterfield.

Ticket prices are: Adult (21-64) £20, Senior (65+) £13, Young adult (17-20) £10, and Juvenile (16 & under) £8.