Big night ahead for Mansfield Town’s youngsters

Mansfield Town’s youngsters are hoping for a good turn-out of supporters to back them when they take on Chester in the second round of the prestigious FA Youth Cup at the One Call Stadium tonight (Wednesday, 7.30pm).

The winners will travel to AFC Bournemouth in the next round.

Last season, Stags were narrowly beaten on penalties in the third round at home to Crystal Palace after a 2-2 draw following extra time.

Academy manager John Dempster said: “It’d be brilliant to see as many Stags fans again on Wednesday night to support our U18s.

“We’d like to create a brilliant atmosphere for our boys because we’re expecting a number of Chester supporters to make the journey.”

Admission prices in the Ian Greaves Lower Tier (Gate 5) will be adults £3 and concessions £1.

Mansfield made the second round after a sensational second half comeback against Grimsby Town U18s at Blundell Park.

They went into the break 2-0 down against the Mariners, but emerged as 3-2 winners. Second half strikes from Tyrese Sinclair, Rhys Sarson and Riley O’Sullivan ensured victory for the Stags.

Chester also produced a comeback in the first round. They faced Barnsley in the opening stage of the competition, and despite finding themselves 1-down against the favourites, they came back to win 2-1.

Admission prices in the Ian Greaves Lower Tier (Gate 5) will be adults £3 and concessions £1.

Food kiosk 3 will also be open in the Ian Greaves Lower Tier and the club will also be selling a small-sized match programme which can be obtained inside the stadium for an optional contribution.