BEST EVER STAGS XI LEFT MIDFIELDER: You vote Jimmy McCaffrey

Chad are asking readers to select their Best Stags XI of all time.

Your ninth player has now been chosen as we near the end of our polls. . .

Interest and debate have been high and you had already named Rod Arnold, Sandy Pate and Mark Kearney as keeper, right back and left back respectively, George Foster and Kevin Bird as your centre halves, Liam Lawrence on the right of midfield and Gordon Hodgson and Peter Morris in the centre.

Now Seventies star Jimmy McCaffrey has been installed on the left of that midfield quartet.

It was a closer call this time with McCaffrey taking 45 per cent of the vote, just ahead of Wayne Corden on 39 per cent with Albert Scanlon well back in third on 10 per cent.

We will complete the side this month when we get you to vote on which two strikers should play up front from the shortlist you have come up with.

A former England youth international, McCaffrey struggled to win a senior place at Nottingham Forest and arrived at Mansfield in July 1972.

Showing good pace and pinpoint crossing, McCaffrey in full flight had fans on the edge of their seats.

He went on to become a firm favourite during the two championship glory years, before losing his place to Johnny Miller under boss Peter Morris and moving on to Huddersfield in January 1977.

He went on to play for Portsmouth and Northampton Town before retiring to become a newsagent.

Look out our striker poll in a couple of weeks