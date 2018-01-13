Benning hoping clean sheet will keep him his shirt for Stags’ big cup clash

Mal Benning is hoping his display in today’s 0-0 draw at Cambridge United was good enough to keep his shirt for Tuesday’s big FA Cup home replay with Cardiff City.

Benning, back in the side in recent weeks after losing his place, helped Stags to a clean sheet at the Abbey Stadium today and said: “It was a frustrating time out of the team. But you just have to believe in your own ability and stay focused.

“I am just enjoying it now. I just want to play football.

“Tuesday is a game where everyone wants to play.

“Everyone is wanting that shirt so it’s up to the gaffer now really what team he picks.

“We know it’s Manchester City in the next round but our focus is on Cardiff.

“It will be hard as they’re up near the top of the Championship. But we are confident so we’ll see how it goes.”

Benning almost grabbed a winner today a Stags made it just one loss in 20.

“I thought my shot in the first half was creeping in when it dipped,” he said.

“Then in the second half we dominated without getting shots away, though our approach play was good.

“I think we deserved to nick the three points today. “They didn’t threaten much. Conrad had to make one decent save but that’s it.” Danny Rose had a goal chalked off for offside, though post-match replays suggested it was onside.

“I thought it was a goal. I thought he went past the defender from an onside position,” said Benning.

“It’s frustrating, but we have to take it on the chin and move on.

“It is another clean sheet which is decent. If we can stay like that and nick a goal here and there we’ll win games.”