Battling Mansfield Town reserves overpowered by Notts County in cup clash

Mansfield Town reserves were beaten 5-2 by Notts County after two late goals ended their battling display in this afternoon’s Central League Cup group game at Basford United.

Stags battled back well from a 2-0 deficit to level the game, but Notts ended the match strongly.

It was a tough scoreline on returning keeper Jake Kean, who made some excellent saves.

Osbourne dribbled round Kean to put Notts into a third minute lead and Patching added a second nine minutes later on a swift counter-attack.

Notts also hit the post before a deflected Healey header hit the County bar.

But on 34 minutes Tom Fielding cut in from then right to pull one back with a superb shot from outside the box.

Then on 51 minutes Fielding won a penalty that Jordan Graham tucked away for 2-2.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain restored Notts’ lead from close range on 63 minutes, Marshall added a fourth on 79 minutes and Etete grabbed a fifth five minutes from time.

Stags next host Doncaster Rovers in the same competition on Thursday at the RH Academy (2pm).