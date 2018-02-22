‘Batman’ happy with ‘Robin’ as Stags striker partnership flourishes

Kane Hemmings believes Danny Rose is the perfect strike partner for him as Mansfield Town continue to charge up League Two.

Manager Steve Evans described them as ‘Batman and Robin’ last weekend and as Stags prepared for Saturday’s big home game with rivals Coventry City, Oxford loanee Hemmings said: “I think we complement each other well. We are both in good form and confident.

“I am enjoying it and I’d like to think he is as well. I think we have a good understanding of what each other’s role are and how each other works.

“I think we both work hard for the team as well.

“He is good in the air and I will always be off him. In recent weeks the gaffer has highlighted us and I think we’re playing closer together which is good for us.

“I find him very easy to play with. You just know what you’re going to get.”

The pair’s fine form is keeping new Peterborough loanee Ricky Miller on the sidelines and Hemmings admitted Miller is good competition.

He said: “That’s a good thing as it’s always going to drive you on to know that one bad game you could be out the team. That’s healthy for any position on the pitch.

“Ricky has looked sharp. He’s a little bundle of energy. He gets about the pitch and, if he gets it onto his left, he’ll have a hit.”

Hemmings has been playing superbly but has now not scored in the last five games and he said: “I should have scored a few.

“I’d be more disappointed if I wasn’t getting in those positions. Then you have got something to be worried about.

“I will keep getting in there and I will either keep missing them or score. It is what it is. It’s hit and miss. Hopefully I’ll put more away than I’ll miss.

“You can’t be scared to get into an area and miss a chance.

“Hopefully there is another gear in there and there will be a few more goals from now until the end of the season.”