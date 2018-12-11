Barbados hit by sanctions after playing ‘ineligible’ Mansfield Town skipper Pearce

Mystery surrounds why Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce and Carlisle United’s Hallam Hope have been declared ineligible by FIFA for Barbados’ Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier against Guyana in September with Guyana now awarded the points.

A Concacaf statement read: “After due examination of the evidence, the Committee determined that the Barbados Football Association infringed the applicable articles of the Tournament Regulations and the Regulations Governing the Application of the FIFA Statuses in relation to the eligibility of players to play for representative teams by fielding ineligible players Hallam Hope and Kystian Pearce.”

The 2-2 draw has now been awarded 3-0 to Guyana.

Stags boss David Flitcroft said he had heard the news, but knew little more.

“We have not looked into it from a club point of view yet. I am not too sure of what happened as yet,” he said.

The change of heart has lifted Guyana from 15th to eighth, an automatic qualifying berth with one game to go against Belize in March.