Aston Villa cool interest on Mansfield Town star CJ Hamilton after recalling Andre Green

Aston Villa are said to have cooled on their interest over Mansfield Town star CJ Hamilton since recalling winger Andre Green from his loan at Portsmouth this week.

The Championship outfit were said to be joining West Brom and Preston North End is considering a serious bid for Saturday’s matchwinner Hamilton’s services.

But the West Midlands media is now reporting that, although Villa have been watching Hamilton, they are yet to make any contact with Mansfield and are unlikely to do so this month.

Villa do have strong attacking options already available and with having to recall talented England U20 international Green to meet their required domestic homegrown quote, it makes a move for Hamilton less likely.

Hoping to hold onto Hamilton, Mansfield boss David Flitcroft said he was likely to bring just one more into the club this month.

However, that may change with the injury to versatile defender Hayden White, who suffered what was believed to have been a broken ankle in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Colchester.

The injury is being fully assessed today and news is expected on it at the club’s press conference in the morning.