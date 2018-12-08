Are you in our Mansfield Town v Notts County fans gallery? Mansfield Town v Notts County fans gallery. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Mansfield Town v Notts County fans gallery Mansfield Town fans left delighted after watching their side beat Notts County 2-0 CJ Hamilton hit a goal in either half as Stags sealed the bragging rights.Match photographer Anne Shelley captured these faces in the crowd. STAGS LIVE: Mansfield Town v Notts County as it happens Mansfield Town's two-goal hero Hamilton: I can get even better