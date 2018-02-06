Another Manager of the Month nomination for Stags boss Evans

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans has been given another Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month Award nomination for January.

His side’s upward progress continued in January, embodying his never-say-die attitude as they amassed 10 points from four games.

Also among the four candidates is the man in the opposition dug-out this coming weekend – David Flitcroft at Swindon Town.

His team’s progress this season has been hampered by their inability to win consistently at home.

But they addressed that issue in January, winning both fixtures at the County Ground and picking up 12 points from a possible 15.

A strong candidate is Gareth Ainsworth, of Wycombe Wanderers.

Four games, four victories and 11 goals in January, including a thrilling 3-2 win at leaders Luton, saw Wycombe rise to second in the table.

Ainsworth also had to dabble in the loan market to combat a lengthy injury list among his squad.

Harry Kewell, of Crawley Town, completes the quartet of nominations.

Having not won successive games all season, Kewell’s side managed it twice in January, collecting 12 points from five games. His players have embraced his favoured passing style while their improved fitness showed with late winners at Yeovil and Notts County.

The winner’s name will be announced on Friday morning.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Mikey Mumford.