Another Manager of the Month nomination for Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft has received another Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month nomination for January.

Flitcroft has yet to win one this season, but is again in the running.

His side were the busiest of any in League Two in January, playing seven league games which yielded 13 points and 11 goals. Flitcroft cleverly juggled his squad accordingly as Mansfield moved into second place in the table.

Former Stags defender David Artell (Crewe Alexandra) is also nominated.

Slowly but surely his young side is beginning to produce the football he preaches and achieve results.

Alex climbed into mid-table after picking up 10 points from five games. The highlight was a 1-0 win at high-flying MK Dons.

Inevitably Danny Cowley of table-topping Lincoln City is in there again.

It is a tribute to his management skills that his players respond to every setback with another surge forward, taking nine points from five unbeaten games.

Completing the nomination quartet is Bury’s Ryan Lowe, who team been providing big entertainment at Gigg Lane this season.

It stems from Lowe, who refused to grind out results at home to promotion rivals MK Dons and Lincoln.

Instead, the games ended 4-3 and 3-3, respectively, as Bury collected 13 points from five games.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL senior media manager Rob Meaden, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The result will be announced on Friday morning.