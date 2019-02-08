Alternative training pitches being discussed, says Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft

Mansfield Town look set to find alternative training facilities while the grass pitches at their new training ground are sorted out.

Stags moved into their new HQ at Woburn Lane, Pleasley, in December but the grass pitches have not become available as quickly as first thought which has left the squad training on the main 3G surface which has left players nursing bumps, bruises and aches and pains.

“We are looking into it,” said manager David Flitcroft.

“I need to speak to the chairman and Carolyn (CEO Radford) and find out where we are at with it.

“There is no progress been made, though a running track and some rounders pitches have popped up today.

“We will have to get an alternative, whether we go to St George’s Park or back to the club for a few days.

“But the lads love being here. It’s their environment.”

The pitches were waterlogged today and Flitcroft smiled: “We thought they would be ready now and we’d be on them. They would be perfect this week for preparing for Newport!

“But this is an elite facility built here and we have got to get it right. People are working really hard behind the scenes to get it right. But there is a cost to that.

“We are hoping we are going to have as good grass pitches as we can have to match the impressive building.”

He added: “Moving forward this is probably where we do interviews with players.

“As you work through the football pyramid you have got to work with players who have played in the Championship and been used to good facilities.

“This is an attraction now. It’s something to be proud of and having this as our home is a sales pitch.

“Barring the pitches it is a phenomenal site.”