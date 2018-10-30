Almost a perfect night for Mansfield Town star Elsnik at Crewe

Mansfield Town midfielder Timi Elsnik missed out on his ‘perfect night’ but was delighted with his crucial brace in the 3-0 victory at Crewe Alexandra tonight.

The Derby County loanee struck twice in the first half, Tyler Walker adding a third, and Elsnik said: “The perfect night would have been a hat-trick for me, but it was up there.

“The keeper made a really good save in the second half and I had a few more shots in the first half as well so I was unlucky not to score three. But I’m sure there will be more of them in my future career and I’m happy with a brace today.

“Obviously I was happy with the result as we came here for a win.

“I came here to score goals and get wins and I was glad I helped the lads to get three points today.”

His second goal was crucial to ease the pressure on the visitors to hold on to the lead.

“When you are 1-0 up the game is always in the air, no matter how you’re playing,” he said.

“Last 10 minutes they are always going to put bodies up front and it can go either way. It’s so much easier to relax and have a breather when you score a second.

“The opposition become frustrated and it changes the mentality. Once you score a third you are cruising and it could have been more.”