All the very latest Mansfield Town news live from the ground

Mansfield Town today staged a press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup opener - and here is a summary of all the latest club news broadcast live from the ground by sports editor John Lomas.

We get boss David Flitcroft’s thoughts on the tie against Charlton Athletic, the latest on Otis Khan’s chnace sof a return, news of a setback for Alex MacDonald and an update on David Mirfin.

We also look ahead to Tuesday’s final Checkatrade Trophy group game with Scunthorpe and the manager’s plans for it just two days after the Charlton match.