Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft gave his first press conference at the club’s new training ground today as players used the facilities for the first time.

He spoke about the new centre, his hopes and worries over the January transfer window, Saturday’s opponents Forest Green Rovers and Barbados being docked points for fielding Krystian Pearce while ineligible.

Chad sports editor John Lomas was at the meeting and here brings you full coverage of all the latest news via Facebook Live