Alfreton Town pitch switch gives Mansfield Town Reserves a chance to knock more rust off injured duo

Alex MacDonald and Ben Turner are expected to get more vital minutes today when Mansfield Town Reserves take on Doncaster Rovers in Central League action at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena (1pm).

With both players recovering from long term and short term injuries respectively, both looked rusty when they played part of Saturday’s 1-0 derby defeat at Notts County.

Last week Stags fielded a very young reserves side on the R&H Academy 3G pitch.

But, with the 3G being notoriously unforgiving to players returning from injury, moving the game to Alfreton today will give David Flitcroft the chance to field MacDonald and Turner.

Admission to the game is free.

Stags are fifth in the Central League, a point shy of today’s visitors.