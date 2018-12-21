Alex MacDonald likely to miss at least two more weeks for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald will miss the whole of the Festive period with his injury.

Stags had hoped to have the battling midfielder available for the Christmas and New Year fixtures, but have now resigned themselves to trying to get him back early next year.

Manager David Flitcroft said: “Alex is progressing okay now.

“He’s just doing the gym work. It’s probably not going to be as soon as I wanted him to be out on the grass.

“Return is possibly going to be another couple of weeks. It’s not something we can define.

“It depends how deep the bone bruising is. He is getting through his work in the gym. Hopefully we can get him out on the grass in the next couple of weeks.”