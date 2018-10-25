Aerial views show new Mansfield Town training ground ready to open

Excitement is building at Mansfield Town as their long-awaited new training ground - the RH Academy – is set to open imminently.

The building and main 3G pitch are now all completed and the complex will officially open next month while work on the other grass pitches continues.

The complex, situated at Woburn Lane, Pleasley, has been a dream of the club for several years and, as these new aerial images, show, the dream is now finally becoming a reality.

Stags’ first team and U21s plus the cream of the youth team will train there and it is hoped to stage all the home Central League reserve games there too.

The Radford & Hymas Academy – honours Stags chairman John Radford and director Hymas, whose funds have made the project possible.

The duo’s company - Mansfield Town Developments – has supplied £1.5 million to the project, while the company also received a grant of £500,000 from the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund.

The state-of-the-art facility boasts a new full-sized and floodlit 3G pitch, built to FIFA standards, plus three-full sized grass pitches and a mini-pitch.

The pavilion consists of four dressing rooms, showers and associated physio rooms, as well as a function room on the ground floor, which will include kitchen facilities to allow the room to be used by the local community for functions.

