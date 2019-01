Jorge Grant fired the Stags ahead with his third goal in two matches, but Rovers salvaged a point thanks to Rueben Reid's equaliser - here is a selection of the best of the night's action photographs.

Stags boss David Flitcroft before the game at the New Lawn. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Jorge Grant fires Stags into the lead jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mansfield celebrate their goal. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mansfield players appeal to referee Christopher Sarginson for a penalty after Nicky Ajose and Jorge Grant are felled in quick succession. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more