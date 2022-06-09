The trio have been stand-out performers for the youth team which led to the youngsters being involved in several of the club’s U23s’ fixtures last season.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “It’s always nice to see young players coming out of the Academy signing their first professional contracts,” he said.

“It’s a reward for them, first of all, and for the work that Coops (Richard Cooper) and his staff are doing.

Richard Cooper, left and Nigel Clough with the young trio who have signed deals.

“They’ll be in and around the first team in pre-season and we’ll see how it goes but I think the model that we’ve got is firstly getting them out on loan and getting them some first team experience.”

Left-footed centre-back, Cody Collins (17), caught the eye during the 2021/22 season.

The defender regularly played for the Stags U23s during the back end of the campaign and also trained with the first team.

Attacking midfielder, Curtis Davies (18), also enjoyed a fruitful campaign.

The energetic playmaker can operate anywhere across an attacking three behind a leading frontman.

Striker Jack Deakin (17), has bagged a number of impressive goals during his scholarship at Mansfield. The powerful forward was the youth team’s top scorer last season.

Academy manager Richard Cooper said: “It’s fantastic when the lads come towards the end of their scholarships and you’re having conversations about the professional side of the game.

“You’re always thinking about the lads that won’t be with the club after their scholarships and we’ll continue to support those lads too.

“The three lads who have been successful in terms of receiving a pro contract have been absolutely brilliant.

“It’s a special day for them and their families and I’m absolutely over the moon that the gaffer (Nigel Clough) was here today on the day of the signing to spend some time with them as well.