The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Stags this season – mostly from the substitutes’ bench – but has found first team opportunities limited recently.Sinclair will not be eligible to play for Scunthorpe against his parent club when the two teams meet in April at the Sands Venue Stadium.Clough is trying to get regular men's football for as many of the club's younger players as possible in the current January transfer window and last weekend saw midfielder Keaton Ward link up with Telford United for an initial month.Meanwhile, Nigel Clough’s Mansfield are enjoying a magnificent run of form and equalled a club record seven league victories on Saturday with a 3-1 win at Barrow.