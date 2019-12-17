Mansfield Town young guns march on in FA Youth Cup late show win over QPR

Battling Mansfield Town reached the Fourth Round of the FA Youth Cup after a dramatic extra-time 3-1 victory against Queens Park Rangers.

The Championship outfit looked to have stolen victory against the run of play one minute from time as Kargbo won the ball from Nathan Saunders on the edge of the box and fired into the roof of the net. But Kyle Tomlin equalised with a sensational 40-yard-strike in fourth minute of added time.

The young guns completed the turn-around inside the opening five minutes of extra-time as own goal from Kayden Harrack put Mansfield ahead before Jimmy Knowles sealed the victory just two minutes later. Ingram and Jude-Boyd were both shown red cards following an off-the-ball altercation on 99 minutes.