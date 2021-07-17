Mansfield Town XI beaten at AFC Mansfield
AFC Mansfield won the bragging rights following a 2-0 derby win over a Mansfield Town XI.
Sam Pipes and Luke Walker hit first half goals during a sweltering pre-season match at the Forest Town arena.
The home side begun well with Walker having a sixth minute shot saved by Owen Mason.
Pipes gave the Bulls the lead on 20 minutes after converting Kian Sketchley’s cross.
Sketchley had a shot saved four minutes later at the expense of a corner.
Walker doubled the lead two minutes before the break after a good turn.
Mansfield enjoyed plenty of possession at the start of the second half as they looked to get back in it.
Stags won a corner on 65 minutes as the pressure grew, before they were denied by the post three minutes later.
Mason saved well to keep out Kofi Appiah on 75 minutes, before the hosts saw the game out safely.