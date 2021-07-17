Mansfield Town XI beaten at AFC Mansfield

A Mansfield Town XI were beaten at AFC Mansfield.

Sam Pipes and Luke Walker hit first half goals during a sweltering pre-season match at the Forest Town arena.

The home side begun well with Walker having a sixth minute shot saved by Owen Mason.

Pipes gave the Bulls the lead on 20 minutes after converting Kian Sketchley’s cross.

Sketchley had a shot saved four minutes later at the expense of a corner.

Walker doubled the lead two minutes before the break after a good turn.

Mansfield enjoyed plenty of possession at the start of the second half as they looked to get back in it.

Stags won a corner on 65 minutes as the pressure grew, before they were denied by the post three minutes later.