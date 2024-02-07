News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Mansfield Town worry over skipper Aden Flint playing on with injury

Mansfield Town expect skipper Aden Flint to play on for the rest of the season with his injured shoulder, but know further damage to it could see them lose their giant talisman centre back for the big promotion push.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Flint suffered a painful partial dislocation of his shoulder at AFC Wimbledon two weekends ago but he confounded everyone by bravely strapping up the injury and gritting his teeth to help Stags to a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 local derby win over Notts County.

Boss Nigel Clough said: “He walked around the first half of the week in a sling and didn't do anything until Friday morning and it was then just about how much pain he could tolerate on the day.

“But we got him strapped up and out there.

Mansfield Town defender Aden Flint (14) is injured during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at Cherry Red Records Stadium, 27 Jan 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town defender Aden Flint (14) is injured during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at Cherry Red Records Stadium, 27 Jan 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town defender Aden Flint (14) is injured during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at Cherry Red Records Stadium, 27 Jan 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fortunately he didn't have any major incident where he fell on it or anything like that.

“The biggest worry was that he tumbled awkwardly.

“He cleared a ball from under his own crossbar in the second half and stayed down for a second and we were a bit concerned. But he said he just needed a breather!”

Clough continued: “He has no sling this week, but I think the pain will be there until the end of the season.

“He should be all right as long as we look after him in training, and we know there is always that chance of a freak incident that he just falls on it.

“We've had it with Anthony Hartigan and Rhys Oates with shoulder injuries and know if you fall on it again then it could be a problem.”

Related topics:Nigel CloughNotts CountyRhys Oates