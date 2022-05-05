Stags could secure automatic promotion, a place in the play-offs or miss out altogether depending on their score and others elsewhere.

“We won't bother about the other scores early on. We will get the half-times and take it from there,” said the Stags boss.

“We had a very bad experience with that at Burton on the final day when we were safe with four minutes to go up at Preston.

Mansfield Town Manager Nigel Clough - focusing on the Stags game and avoiding the distraction of checking how rivals are doing.

“Bolton needed to score twice against Forest in the last four minutes and they did that.

“We thought we were relatively safe with a point and it didn't work out, so I am not a great fan of it.

“Let's just do our job. We know if we get a point or three we are guaranteed a play-off spot, that's all we need to focus on.”

He added: “All three results are possible and I don't want us to miss out.

“Someone is going to miss out and it is all incredibly tight. Three teams can still get automatic and the others are vying for the play-offs.

“There will be an incredibly elated football club somewhere on Saturday night who has got that last automatic spot.

“But we have to make sure we get in that top seven.

“Our last two home fixtures have been excellent with two clean sheets.