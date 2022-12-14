Mansfield Town wing back Stephen McLaughlin hopes to finally hit top gear after injury

Last year's Mansfield Town Player of the Year has not hit the same heights so far but the left wing back: “I am getting there again.

“It has been a stop-start season for me the last couple of months but I am now getting back to where I want to be and I am fit and ready for the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was good to get back to back 90 minutes again and hopefully this is now me for the rest of the season.

Stephen McLaughlin in action at Stevenage.

“Personally I think could be better and should be better.

“I need to better last year and at the moment I am not doing that really. But it will come – and soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to add more goals and more assists to the team and it's just a matter of time for me.

“I have had chances in games and first game of the season I missed a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been an okay season so far for us. Obviously you want to be at the top but things happen during a season, people get injured and some results don't go your way.

“But overall I think we're quite happy at the minute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaughlin is hoping to get his left side partnership back in top gear with veteran Stephen Quinn – a key factor in last season's success

“Stephen Quinn has been around a long time,” he said. “Last season I was in a new position and he helped me massively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He just seems to have an understanding with me. I just go and he fills in around me.

“He knows how I play and I just play off him. The two of us linked up well and things like that just happen. We have really clicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This season we are both in and out of the team, picking up little niggles.

“But the back end of the season I'm hoping you will see what we did last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't know if it's because we are both Irish but we have a good understanding on and off the pitch.”

McLaughlin is looking forward to Saturday's home clash with Grimsby Town which will see a big away following at the One Call Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a great atmosphere but, as you've seen all season, they won't out-sing our fans. That's one thing for sure,” he smiled.

“it's going to be a good game – they do play football. It will be a tough one but we're looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the busy festive period ahead, he added: “You take it game by game, starting with Grimsby. With two home games coming up you want to take maximum points.