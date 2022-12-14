Mansfield Town wing back Stephen McLaughlin hopes to finally hit top gear after injury
Stephen McLaughlin is hoping to finally hit top form again after shaking off a knee injury.
Last year's Mansfield Town Player of the Year has not hit the same heights so far but the left wing back: “I am getting there again.
“It has been a stop-start season for me the last couple of months but I am now getting back to where I want to be and I am fit and ready for the Christmas period.
“It was good to get back to back 90 minutes again and hopefully this is now me for the rest of the season.
“Personally I think could be better and should be better.
“I need to better last year and at the moment I am not doing that really. But it will come – and soon.
“I need to add more goals and more assists to the team and it's just a matter of time for me.
“I have had chances in games and first game of the season I missed a penalty.
“It's been an okay season so far for us. Obviously you want to be at the top but things happen during a season, people get injured and some results don't go your way.
“But overall I think we're quite happy at the minute.”
McLaughlin is hoping to get his left side partnership back in top gear with veteran Stephen Quinn – a key factor in last season's success
“Stephen Quinn has been around a long time,” he said. “Last season I was in a new position and he helped me massively.
“He just seems to have an understanding with me. I just go and he fills in around me.
“He knows how I play and I just play off him. The two of us linked up well and things like that just happen. We have really clicked.
“This season we are both in and out of the team, picking up little niggles.
“But the back end of the season I'm hoping you will see what we did last year.
“I don't know if it's because we are both Irish but we have a good understanding on and off the pitch.”
McLaughlin is looking forward to Saturday's home clash with Grimsby Town which will see a big away following at the One Call Stadium.
“It will be a great atmosphere but, as you've seen all season, they won't out-sing our fans. That's one thing for sure,” he smiled.
“it's going to be a good game – they do play football. It will be a tough one but we're looking forward to it.”
On the busy festive period ahead, he added: “You take it game by game, starting with Grimsby. With two home games coming up you want to take maximum points.
“It's just about trying to put a run together. The Christmas period is a big part of the season really. You can quickly pick up points.”