Mansfield Town win Programme Of The Year award for League Two

Mansfield Town have won Sky Bet League Two’s Programme Of The Year award, which is chosen by highly-acclaimed publication, ‘Programme Monthly’.

It is the first time the Stags have won this award and follows an accolade for best programme given by ‘Sports Trader’ magazine last season.

In their critique of the programme, entitled ‘The Stag’, the panel said the publication was “quality on all fronts”. Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers were the joint runners-up.

As part of its analysis, ‘Programme Monthly’ said: “The ‘Behind The Scenes’ feature is a nice two-page photo spread based around a particular fixture, followed by a two-page review of the game.”

“The featured player interview runs for five pages, and there is good coverage of the U21s’ side, including a player profile. Rather unusually, a feature on his team-mates’ habits is conducted with one of the youth side, and there is some coverage of the ladies’ team as well.

“The Stags A-Z’ sees one of the current squad answer questions related to each letter of the alphabet. While the visitors’ section runs for nine pages and is a delight, including the current squad presented in ‘Top Trumps’ card-style. There is also a scouting report and three pages of retro content.

“The standout feature is ‘Getting Shirty’, focusing on a particular Stags’ kit, while ‘On This Day’ reproduces newspaper cuttings related to the club and the local area.

“The ‘Stags Uncut’ feature is a good spread of photos from the past before ‘Stags In Shot’ has photos of a past player. ‘Statzone 2017/18’ is the final content, a page of information, nicely presented. There is a lot of variety, reading and imagination. Mansfield’s programme is quality on all fronts.”

The editor of ‘The Stag’ is the club’s head of media and communications, Mark Stevenson, who said: “The club receives this award with great pride. It is the equivalent of the Oscars for programme editors.

“In each edition, we endeavour to showcase a club which is on the rise in all areas, with exclusive features and not-before-seen content.

“The publication’s recently-departed deputy editor Matthew Joule deserves great credit for his significant input, along with sub-editor Howard Staley.

“Chris and Jeanette Holloway -– our official photographers -- have provided first-class imagery throughout the season for the programme and our digital media channels, and deserve huge credit.

“My thanks are extended to Paul Taylor and Martin Shaw, whose historical knowledge and photographs of the club have been invaluable to call upon.”

‘The Stag’ is priced at £3 and is available to buy from the club shop and around the One Call Stadium on home matchdays.