Mansfield Town win at Stevenage to book place in FA Cup Third Round draw

A superb finish from Stephen McLaughlin booked Mansfield Town a place in the prestigious FA Cup Third Round draw with a 1-0 win at League One rivals Stevenage this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goal ended a 324-minute goal drought for Nigel Clough's men and puts them into the hat with the Premier League big boys for the fourth time in five years.

The win was also sweet revenge for Stevenage's 1-0 victory at Mansfield last month and halted a losing run of three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage were the better side in the first half, looking brighter and sharper with the ball failing to stick up front for the visitors.

Stags go ahead during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But Mansfield did defend well with Baily Cargill producing a crucial clearance off the line to deny Dan Kemp.

Playing a diamond formation in midfield the Stags side showed no less than eight changes from the side that lost 1-0 at Wycombe in midweek – and the lack of starts for the starters showed in that first half.

But Stags began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with their first goal in 324 minutes of football from McLaughlin on 48 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Bowery and Lucas Akins both came close to making it a less nervous finish in a much better second half, Christy Pym making the two saves he had to make for a fifth clean sheet of the season.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

For Stags' starting XI, Bowery, Alfie Kilgour, McLaughlin, Louis Reed, Keanu Baccus, Stephen Quinn, Ben Quinn and Ben Waine replaced Elliott Hewitt, Aden Flint, Deji Oshilaja, Frazer Blake-Tracy, George Maris, Hiram Boateng, Aaron Lewis and Will Evans with Kilgour named captain in the absence of Flint.

Rhys Oates was also named in the squad for the first time since sustaining an ACL injury at Stockport on New Year's Day.

Stevenage started the better and Kemp was wide of the post with a left-footed shot in the third minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kemp had another effort that sailed even closer with a curling shot from outside the box on eight minutes.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags' first opening came when Stephen Quinn sent Akins in down the right on nine minutes and Akins tried to round the keeper but was forced too far wide and the moment was gone.

List had a shot blocked for Stevenage soon after while Piergianni headed wide from a corner as the home side resumed their pressure.

When a deflected Kemp shot was deflected, Pym did well to save to his left as the ball zipped through a crowd of players on 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 21 minutes White free kick caused problems for Pym, parrying an overhead attempt by Young, but the visitors were eventually able to clear.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Kemp came so close to a breakthrough on 33 minutes with two attempts, Pym saving the first shot well at his near post and then Cargill clearing off the line when the follow-up beat the keeper.

A foul by Baccus then saw the first booking of the game for Stags.

A rare Stags raid then saw Waine shoot tamely at the keeper – their first effort on target on 37 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young was too high for Stevenage in their next foray seconds later.

List had a shot blocked and then Roberts beat two Stags players but again the target was missed.

A raid of real purpose saw Akins just unable to get a finishing touch onto a Bowery cross after he had been sent away by Baccus.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Thompson was booked for his foul on Waine to halt a Mansfield attack but the half-time whistle went straight after as the sides went in locked at 0-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No changes were made at the break as Clough kept faith with his starting XI a bit longer.

The visitors went straight at Stevenage and quickly won their first corner.

Bacus sent that over and Cooper had to save well from Cargill's header on 47 minutes

A second corner was forced and from that McLaughlin fired the visitors in front on 48 minutes with fantastic technique for his first goal of the season as the home side failed to clear Baccus' flag kick, volleying into the bottom right corner from outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pym had to stay alert to deny Kemp from close range and then dive to his left to keep out a curler from White a minute later as Stevenage quickly looked for a reply.

Nathan Thompson also sent a dangerous low ball right across the Mansfield goalmouth and wide of the far post.

Boateng replaced Baccus in Mansfield's first change on 52 minutes.

James-Wildin was booked for his foul on Stephen Quinn on 58 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans and Williams took over from Ben Quinn and Waine on 61 minutes, Quinn in pain from a shoulder injury after an awkward landing.

Quinn's uncle Stephen then slipped as he took a corner, sending it straight out for a goalkick, and then suffered a clash of heads with James-Wildin.

Great play from Bowery saw him link with Williams and Boateng, but when clean through his finish was poor as he tried to bend it inside the far post but screwed it wide on 66 minutes.

With 16 minutes left the home side made four changes as Stags continued to look comfortable with their slender lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akins came close to sealing it three minutes from time as McLaughlin whipped the ball in - it was cleared to Maris who found Akins and he poked first time narrowly wide.

Seven nervy minutes were added for Stags to negotiate, but they did so professionally and without a real scare.

STEVENAGE: Cooper, James-Wildin (Smith 74), Butler, N. Thompson, Piergianni, Kemp, Roberts, List (Simpson 74), White (King 74), L. Thompson (Freeman 82), Young (Abon 74). SUBS NOT USED: Ashby-Hammond, Freestone, Reid.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Kilgour , Cargill, McLaughlin, Reed, Baccus (Boateng 52), S. Quinn (Maris 86), B. Quinn (Evans 61), Akins, Waine (Williams 61). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Hewitt, Blake-Tracy, Maris, Nichols, Oates.

REFEREE: Tom Reeves.