Ollie Clarke, Keiran Wallace, George Maris and Lucas Akins had to go off as Stags hit back from a goal down at the struggling North-East side to win.

“In the conditions it was very hard to get the ball down and carve people open,” said boss Nigel Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pitch was a bit lively and bobbly, but we showed great battling qualities which has come at a price with more injuries.

Nigel Clough debates a decision with the fourth official at Hartlepool. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Ollie has a calf strain. I am not sure of the extent of it but it's certainly no good for New Year's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought George Maris was fouled when he was hurt and he has an ankle and foot problem.

“Keiran Wallace has a cut on his ankle bone. It was still bleeding through his sock an hour after his shower. Late on then Lucas twisted his ankle. So we will have to keep a eye on all four for Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Riley Harbottle opened his knee ligaments out on Boxing Day. We're hoping he will be three weeks – something like that.

“Jason Law is ill and James Gale is going to be out four to six weeks with shin splint problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do have three or four transfer targets in January. But it looks like it's going to be all hands to the pumps on Sunday. We just need to get through the next week or two, it's nothing long term.”

On tonight's win, he said: “We didn't play badly tonight, but we have played better at times and lost this season. But we battled and scrapped and protected Christy Pym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We shuffled things round at half-time. I didn't think we were too bad at the break – all we did wrong was to fail to defend one set piece properly. Apart from that, in the 99 minutes Christy Pym hasn't had a single shot to save.

“But I just thought we needed a bit more impetus up top. So we thought we'd have a go for it for 10-15 minutes or whatever it took and get Hawks (Oli Hawkins) up top and see if anything dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our general play was okay – we controlled the game. Coming away from from home we restricted them to next to nothing and had a few situations ourselves.”

Clough's changes worked as Rhys Oates quickly levelled before Hawkins bagged a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You just put your head down and smash it sometimes - and that's exactly what Oatesy did with the sort of power he possesses. He nearly broke the back of the net,” said Clough.

“The winner was a very controlled finish from a big man. We have always said what a great touch Hawks has got for a big lad and he just tucked it away on the half volley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, George Lapslie has come on and made both goals and having that sort of quality on the bench is important.”

Stags then saw the game out well through the rest of the half and seven added minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have conceded far too many late goals and I think that's the main reason why we are not where we want to be in the league at this moment. But can't do anything about that now,” said Clough.

“We are now at the halfway point with 38 points and we're looking to double that and more in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad