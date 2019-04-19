Mansfield Town wanted to send out a statement against Morecambe - Jacob Mellis

Mansfield Town midfield ace Jacob Mellis said the squad is ready for the three huge games ahead after a ‘perfect’ display in a 4-0 home win over Morecambe today.

“It was a massive result,” he said. “We wanted to send out a statement today by starting the weekend with three points and we’ve done that.

“We are buzzing. It’s given us a great platform to go to Oldham. The games are getting bigger and we are ready for them.

“It was perfect weather and a perfect performance with a clean sheet today.

“It was up there with the best performances of the season. We had wave after wave of attack but their keeper had a great game, even though he let in four. We were relentless today.

“When every one of our players is on it like today I don’t think anyone in this league can beat us.”

Mellis opened the scoring after half an hour and also had an assist on CJ Hamilton’s goal.

“I’d scored a few goals in training this week so I felt I might score today,” he smiled.

“It was a great ball by Mal – a little cut-back. I knew the defender thought I was going to take it across my body so I just sent a little snapshot through his legs and luckily it found the bottom corner.

“We set our stall out and the tempo was so high it was only a matter of time before they cracked.”