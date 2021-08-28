Mansfield Town want two defenders in by Tuesday - Clough

James Perch. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Stags boss has identified targets and hopes he can bolster his backline.

"We've been stepping up our search in the past two weeks and we do hope to get a defender or two in before Tuesday," Clough explained.

"We're pushing on a couple in particular and trying to get them over the line."

Town's need for defenders has intensified following a training ground injury to James Perch.

"He just got a bang on the head," Clough explained.

"A cross came in and it was an innocuous challenge. He didn't feel too good afterwards and we don't want to take any changes.

"We'll follow all the procedures and protocols we have to for that sort of injury."

Ryan Stirk was unavailable for yesterday's clash at Swindon due to Covid.

Clough had hoped to keep the news under wraps but the details were announced by the Welsh FA, much to the Stags boss' frustration.