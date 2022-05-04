Mansfield Town waiting on fitness of key veteran stars ahead of big Forest Green Rovers promotion clash

But fellow veteran, midfielder Stephen Quinn, is 50-50 and could struggle to return from his hip injury.

Perch has returned early from a fractured skull and was again in the wars on Monday at Salford.

“He is okay. He got a couple of whacks on the side of his head, but he had that protective guard on which is good,” said manager Nigel Clough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Perch - another blow to the head but looks set to be fine for Saturday.

“When Tom (Whittamore) the physio went on, he did all the protocols and checks to make sure.

“He said he was actually fine and we kept asking him every few minutes. Then we just gave him a breather for the last five or 10 minutes just in case.”

He added: “Quinny tried to train on Sunday afternoon. He did a little bit but he was very restricted in what he could do.

“He was about 60 per cent of what he normally is. Then you have the risk of making it much worse.

“At only 60 per cent, as good as he is, we are not playing him.