Mansfield Town veteran Stephen Quinn ponders his future after promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 38-year-old has been hugely instrumental in helping Stags achieve promotion but said his only focus for now was to get Stags into a second place finish and then speak to the manager, Nigel Clough.

“It has been an incredible few years at this club,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have taken it to my heart and will be forever grateful to every supporter and every player for making this happen and the manager for bringing me here.

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn (16) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“With the support I have had this week and the chanting for one more year I will sit down with the gaffer next week and we will have a conversation.

“But for now it's all about enjoying this moment after all the hard work we have done.

“I really now want to finish second. We were pushing for top spot, but if we can't get first we'd like to get second and get one over on Wrexham.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I am absolutely delighted with promotion – it's the pinnacle of a great three years.

“I am so proud of the club – the staff, the players and the fans.

“Coming together with this unity it's amazing what can happen with this togetherness.

“It's an amazing day from a lot of hard work.

“Tuesday was fantastic to do it the way we did. After the win at MK Dons we were pretty much over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tuesday we just wanted to get that game over with and steamroller teams.

“All credit, the last three or four games we have been back on it after a shaky March.

“You will have those ups and downs and we had lots of injuries, but other lads polyfilled unbelievably well.