Mansfield Town veteran Quinn already ‘buzzing’ to get started

Veteran midfielder Stephen Quinn said he was grateful to Mansfield Town for giving him another season at the club after signing a new deal with the Stags.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 30th May 2023, 09:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:54 BST

There were question marks over whether the 37-year-old, who first joined the club on loan in January 2021, would continue to play but he said he is already 'buzzing' and can't wait for the new season to arrive.

He also said, if it was to be his final season, he wanted to go out on a high with a promotion.

“I’m very grateful to the club for giving me another season,” said the former Irish international star.

Stephen Quinn celebrates a goal with team mates last season.Stephen Quinn celebrates a goal with team mates last season.
“It was really nice for fans and staff who were pushing for me to get another season. I feel very good, probably better than this time last year.

“I’m buzzing. I can’t wait. Bring on next season.”

“I feel really good. I’m here for another season and I’m really delighted to get it over the line.

“There were loads of factors to signing, the biggest one was trying to get out of this league.

Back for another season - Stephen Quinn signs new Stags deal.Back for another season - Stephen Quinn signs new Stags deal.
“That’s most important to me and everyone around. The chairman, the manager, they’re building something good here and I want to be a part of it, and I want to be involved in another promotion.”

On the season just ended, he sad: “The injuries didn’t help.

“They played a major factor in our push for the play-offs.

“Some key players were out missing at key stages in the season, but we’ve kept the nucleus of the squad and hopefully we can build on it.”

When asked if this season will be his last, Quinn said: “I’m not sure to be honest. You can never say never but I would love to finish on a promotion.”

Boss Nigel Clough said: “I think it’s fair to say Quinny has established himself as a firm favourite here, especially with the supporters.

“I’m delighted that he’s going to give it a go for another season.

“He’s very influential in not just what you see on the pitch on a Saturday but settings standards in training and that sort of thing.

“Physically, I thought the last three, four months of the season he looked as good as he has done at any point in the last season or two

