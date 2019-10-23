Nicky Maynard holds the ball up for Stags.

Mansfield Town v Salford City match action photo gallery - all the action

Salford Town won 2-1 on their first ever visit to Mansfield Town last night - and here is how the night unfolded in pictures.

Despite dominating and creating most of the chances, Stags conceded two soft second half goals but produced a stirring late rally after Nicky Maynard pulled a goal back only to come up just short.

Stags v Salford action
Stags v Salford action
Nicky Maynard urgently races back for kick off after pulling a goal back.
Mal Benning takes on Craig Conway.
Andy Cook getting stuck in.
