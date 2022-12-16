News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town is frozen off

Following a pitch inspection this afternoon, Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two match against Grimsby Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

By Stephen Thirkill
Frost covers have been on the playing surface for the past 10 days - but recent sub-zero temperatures in Mansfield as well as further decreasing temperatures forecast - have led to the decision to postpone the fixture.

The club was also mindful to call an early pitch inspection to help prevent unnecessary journeys for supporters.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Match tickets purchased for the game will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.

iFollow Stags match passes purchased for the game will automatically be renewed for the rescheduled fixture.

