Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town is off after a pitch inspection at the One Call Stadium on Friday.

Frost covers have been on the playing surface for the past 10 days - but recent sub-zero temperatures in Mansfield as well as further decreasing temperatures forecast - have led to the decision to postpone the fixture.

The club was also mindful to call an early pitch inspection to help prevent unnecessary journeys for supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Match tickets purchased for the game will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.

iFollow Stags match passes purchased for the game will automatically be renewed for the rescheduled fixture.