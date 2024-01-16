News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers game postponed after pitch inspection

Following a pitch inspection, tonight's scheduled Mansfield Town’s League Two encounter at home to bottom club Forest Green Rovers has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
By John Lomas
Published 16th Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 16:07 GMT
MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 07: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers at One Call Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 07: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers at One Call Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Frost covers have been in place on the pitch since last Tuesday as part of the club’s efforts to protect the pitch from sub-zero temperatures.

Frost covers – which protect the pitch up to -2 degrees - have remained on the pitch, with lighting rigs positioned on the areas which receive the least sunlight in front of the Ian Greaves Stand.

Temperatures in Mansfield, however, were as low as -3 this morning and natural sunlight has not reached the worst affected areas.

Following a 3.30pm pitch inspection by an EFL appointed referee the pitch has been deemed unplayable.

A rearranged date for the match will be announced in due course.

All tickets purchased for this fixture will remain valid for the rescheduled game.

Tonight was the second attempt to stage the game after the original fixture was called off on 21st October due to a waterlogged pitch.

