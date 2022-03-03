Mansfield Town v Exeter City made all ticket ahead of expected biggest crowd of the season

Mansfield are expecting their biggest crowd of the season tomorrow night against Exeter City.

Ticket sales are close to selling out ahead of the match, which kicks-off at 7.45pm.

Nigel Clough’s men are enjoying a magnificent run of form and are currently 13 games unbeaten in the league.

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the fixture but allows an increased number of tickets to be made available for supporters.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day, however, purchases need to be completed today.

The club have extended the opening hours of the ticket office and supporters will be able to attend and purchase tickets until 8pm this evening.

They have also deployed additional resource to our phone lines to aid with purchases throughout the day.

Tickets for the fixture will be available for purchase online until midnight tonight.

Limited tickets remain on sale and can be purchased today only (Thursday 03 March) by the following means:

1) Online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight tonight (Thursday)

2) In person at the ticket office at One Call Stadium until 8pm this evening

3) Via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1), until 8pm this evening.

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy. Supporters therefore must be seated in accordance to the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.