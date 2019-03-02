Mansfield Town v Cheltenham Town: Match Gallery
Mansfield Town scored four goals for the first time since September as they beat Cheltenham Town 4-2 to stay in the automatic promotion places.
Photographer Anne Shelley captured the best of the match action.
CJ Hamilton brings the ball under control before scoring his first goal in the first half.
CJ Hamilton scores his first goal in the first half.
Stags celebrate CJ Hamilton's first goal.
The Stag's captain, Krystian Pearce, shouts his approval at goal-scorer Will Atkinson.
