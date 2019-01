Mansfield Town’s long unbeaten away record all season - and a run of 17 matches without defeat - finally came to an end at in-form Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians defeated the 10-men Stags, who had Neal Bishop dismissed at the end of the first-half, for their sixth successive victory.

Click on the gallery of photos by Steve Flynn to relive some of the match action.

MATCH REPORT

FANS GALLERY