Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 13:16 BST
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One fixture at home to Cambridge United on Saturday 14 September has been moved to an earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm and will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports +.

The fixture, originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm, will take place at One Call Stadium.

Ticket information for the rearranged match will be announced in due course.

It will be the first of many kick-off times switched around the EFL following the new deal with Sky Sports.

