Mansfield Town v Cambridge United has a new kick-off time.

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One fixture at home to Cambridge United on Saturday 14 September has been moved to an earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm and will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports +.

The fixture, originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm, will take place at One Call Stadium.

Ticket information for the rearranged match will be announced in due course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first of many kick-off times switched around the EFL following the new deal with Sky Sports.