Mansfield Town v Cambridge United gets new kick-off time due to Sky Sports + coverage
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One fixture at home to Cambridge United on Saturday 14 September has been moved to an earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm and will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports +.
The fixture, originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm, will take place at One Call Stadium.
Ticket information for the rearranged match will be announced in due course.
It will be the first of many kick-off times switched around the EFL following the new deal with Sky Sports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.