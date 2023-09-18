Mansfield Town v Barrow is made all ticket
In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the game but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.
Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on Friday 22 September.
Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday 22 September.
The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.
Moreover, with a high demand for tickets this weekend, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy Saturday’s match.
With this in mind, the club kindly asks season ticket holders who are unable to attend this weekend’s game to consider donating their seat back to the club for this match.
Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]
Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.
Supporters therefore must be seated in accordance with the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.